Risk of flooding as heavy rains and high winds forecast

A status yellow rainfall warning is currently in place for Munster and Connacht, and the counties of Donegal, Cavan, and Monaghan.

Met Éireann is warning of very heavy rain at times today and tonight, with significant risks of local flooding in the southwest and west.

A yellow warning had earlier been issued for the entire country, but Met Éireann has since reduced the number of counties expected to be affected.

Wind Warning Issued

Status: Yellow

Location: Wexford, Cork, Kerry & Waterford

Valid: 5am Tuesday to 3pm Tuesday



Please see: https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/aVJLKJlh0y — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 19, 2020

The forecaster says conditions today will be blustery with heavy outbreaks of rain moving northwards across the country. Spot flooding is also likely in a number of areas.

Met Éireann said: "While some areas will remain below warning levels, there is a risk of localised spot flooding with a heightened risk of flash flooding in mountainous regions where accumulations are expected to be highest.

This warning will be reviewed and may be elevated in further updates to reflect the evolving situation.

There are already reports of flooding in some areas of Cork city and Limerick city this morning.

High seas >4m with low barometric pressure surge of 300mm on top of tide & southerly winds gusting to 100Kmph may coincide with the time of high new moon spring tide Mon evening & esp Tue morning on S & SE coasts inc #Cork city. There is a risk of coastal flooding as a result. pic.twitter.com/FVskwxdOn1 — floodingireland (@floodingireland) October 18, 2020

The rain is expected to continue into the night, when it will also become quite windy in southern coastal counties.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging road-users to take caution when driving, as conditions are likely to be challenging.

⚠ Yellow



📍Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford



🌬Very windy Tuesday. SE winds, veering SW will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/h, gusting up to 100km/h. Exceptionally high tides combined with strong onshore winds gives an elevated risk of coastal flooding.



📆Tues 20 5am-3pm pic.twitter.com/nFtj5nfyb9 — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) October 19, 2020

The weather warnings came into effect at 8am this morning, and will remain in place until 7pm tomorrow.