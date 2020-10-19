An Post announces free winter postage plan for nursing homes

An Post will bring letters, cards and parcels to nursing and care homes for free this winter.

Beginning today, all mail parcels weighing up to two kilos sent or received by residents will be handled by An Post, free of charge.

To avail of the initiative, An Post has advised those planning to send parcels and letters to write the word ‘Freepost’ in the spot where they would usually place a postage stamp.

An post has just launched ‘Community Focus’, an expanded range of post office and postal delivery supports that are focused on helping communities stay connected read about it here https://t.co/gn2Th3f3r9 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/NrCZmVpUgH — An Post (@Postvox) October 17, 2020

The scheme forms part of An Post’s Community Focus Plan, which has now been extended until next year.

An Post also says that the public can ask for a postal worker to check up on a vulnerable friend or relative, as go about completing their routes.

An Post hopes the plan will “bring a little joy” to the country, as Ireland faces down the prospect of further restrictions coming into effect tonight.

An Post spokesperson, Anna McHugh, says they want to help people to connect in tough times:

Speaking to Newstalk, she said: “We’re seeing lots of that, where local schools and local groups are putting in a big effort to look after the seniors in their area or people who are living in care homes.

"We know that that’s a great boost and a great community connection for people of all ages - for the senders as much as the receiver.

"It’s what we all need, that connection, particularly heading into the winter," she added.