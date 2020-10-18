Gardaí appeal for help locating missing Dublin man

Missing Dublin man Stephen Murphy.

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 17:51
Gardaí are making an appeal for information to help find a man missing in Dublin since Friday evening. 

Stephen Murphy, 43, went missing on Friday, October 16 at 9.15pm. 

He was last seen in the Cabra area of Dublin. 

Mr Murphy is described as being 5’ 8” in height, with a slim build, green eyes and short, greying hair.

When last seen on Friday, Mr Murphy was wearing green Diesel tracksuit bottoms, a green and orange jacket, and grey Adidas runners with blue stripes.

He is known to frequent Finglas, Cabra and the Dublin 1 area.

Anyone with any information on Stephen Murphy’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

