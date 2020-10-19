Covid-19: Older people at greater risk of financial abuse

The Covid-19 pandemic has left many older people at continued risk of financial abuse with new research showing two-thirds of those who needed help from others to manage their money during lockdown have not taken back control of their own finances.

The research, commissioned by Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) together with Safeguarding Ireland, also shows that of 1,000 people who were surveyed, almost one-fifth had suffered financial abuse at some stage and 5% had experienced it during the lockdown earlier this year.

With Covid-19 rampant around the county and more severe restrictions under consideration, both the BPFI and Safeguarding Ireland said people needed to take back and keep control of their own money as much as possible.

The poll of 1,000 adults, published today, found that:

11% of adults needed the help of others to manage or access their money during the Covid lockdown period but just one-third had taken back this control since the restrictions were lifted;

5% said they experienced financial abuse during lockdown and 19% had ever experienced financial abuse;

13% were concerned about someone taking advantage of them financially;

12% have experienced less control of their finances since the pandemic began.

Read More Covid-19: Government to move country to mix of levels 4 and 5

Safeguarding Ireland Chairperson Patricia Rickard-Clarke said the pandemic had highlighted the risks of financial abuse for vulnerable people.

“Unfortunately, it is estimated internationally that in excess of 10% of people are dishonest in how they manage a vulnerable person’s money," she said.

“Covid-19 raises additional challenges for the independence of vulnerable people, but the advice remains as much as possible to keep charge of your own money.

Any arrangements put in place during lockdown should be reversed, as it is safe to do so.

BPFI Head of Sustainable Banking, Louise O’Mahony said: “We and Safeguarding Ireland recommend that people keep control of their own money, particularly if vulnerable. As much as possible, and doing so safely, take back any control of your money you given up during Covid-19.

“It is reassuring to note that the Covid-19 lockdown led to just 11% of adults requiring help from others to manage their finances. This indicates that our message about managing one’s own money wherever possible is getting through to people.

“Less reassuring is the finding that many of those who took such action during the lockdown have not yet taken back control of their finances. People should of course get the help of trusted people if necessary as a short-term measure.

“However, keeping ongoing control of your own finances remains the best ongoing way to safeguard against financial abuse.

“Your bank and An Post also provide many tips such as to avoid keeping large amounts of cash, using standing orders for secure payments, keeping PIN and CVV numbers private – and applying careful diligence to the use of joint or third party accounts."

Help and tips are also available at www.safeguardyourmoney.ie