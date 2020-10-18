Five deaths reported and 1,012 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland

There are 228 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 30 in intensive care. Picture: PA

Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 15:51
Press Association

There have been 1,012 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland (NI) in the last 24-hour reporting period, the NI Department of Health has announced.

Some 7,090 new positive cases have been notified in the last seven days.

There are 228 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

There were five deaths reported on Sunday, taking the toll recorded by the department to 615.

The latest figures come as crowds have gathered at Stormont to demonstrate against coronavirus regulations.

The gathering, close to the Massey Avenue gates to the estate, is being monitored by police.

There are a number of police vehicles present, and a warning has been read to those gathered over loudspeaker of a risk of prosecution under the coronavirus restrictions against large groups meeting outside.

Northern Ireland introduced new Covid-19 restrictions after case numbers surged. 

From Friday evening, pubs and restaurants in Northern Ireland closed for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, while schools will shut for two weeks over the half-term Halloween break in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

The decision was made due to what First Minister Arlene Foster described as "the very worrying" increase in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations.

