60% of social-work students have fears about the job

More than 25% of those studying social work have had personal interaction with social services, according to a new all-Ireland survey. Almost 60% of social-work students had fears about working in the profession, including over possible stress and burnout.

'Social Work Students on the Island of Ireland: A Cross-sectional Survey' is the first comparative survey of its kind on the island of Ireland and involved social-work students in the six institutions that have such work programmes, including Queen’s University Belfast and University College Cork (UCC). The anonymised online survey received 240 completed responses.

It found that child care, welfare, and protection was "clearly the most popular area", preferred by 30% of respondents, followed by mental health (13.4%), health-related (11.3%), and criminal justice (10.9%). However, a large number of respondents stated no preference (14.3%).

Motivation to help

According to the research: "Many had fears about working in the profession (58.2%) and the majority of the qualitative responses to this question related to stress, burnout, pressure, workload, and personal resilience."

A number of students had personal experience of social services, with 28.4% of the sample reporting past contact. A small number were current service-users (6.4%).

Some personal experience of social services or social-work contact could be beneficial for those studying social work, but it added: "It seems alarming that 37.6% of participants identified bad experiences of social work as part of their motivation to become a social worker; and, within those, 9% rated bad experiences as an important, or extremely important, motivation."

The vast majority gave wanting to help people as their reason for studying social work, while 50% had between one and three adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and 20.1% reported four or more. The authors, who included Elaine Wilson, of the School of Social Policy at University College Dublin, and Caroline Shore, of the School of Applied Social Studies at UCC, noted "generally positive resilience ratings" among respondents.

Age differences

While the ages of those surveyed ranged from 19 to almost 60, the majority of students (40%) were aged between 23 and 30 years, with a fifth in their 30s and a similar percentage aged between 19 and 22.

According to the study: "The large majority of participants were female (83.3%), reflecting the typical gender imbalance in student social-work populations in other jurisdictions."

The study said this was an "ongoing issue for the profession" that needed to be addressed. It also said: "The evidence from this study implies that Irish universities should design timetables and assessments to deal with the personal issues that students bring to the classroom.

"Fear of burnout and stress is affecting over half of the students and the importance of self-care should continue to be an area of focus for academics preparing their student cohort," it said.