Biden pledges to 'create roadmap to citizenship' for undocumented Irish if elected

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that if he is elected president of the United States he will "create a roadmap for citizenship" for 11 million undocumented people living in the US, including Irish citizens.

In a statement released by his presidential campaign, Mr Biden says he "rejects" President Donald Trump's immigration policies and "will restore America's values as a nation of immigrants".

There is currently estimated to be between 10,000 and 15,000 undocumented Irish living in the US.

Mr Biden is descended from Irish emigrants who left Ireland in the 1800s and has often spoken about how is ancestry "shaped his life".

The statement, entitled Joe Biden, Irish America and Ireland, says that the former vice-president has shown "immigration reform leadership" and shares empathy and understanding for the "younger Irish" who emigrated to the US during the Eurozone crisis.

“[Biden] will prioritize legislation to create a roadmap to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented people who have been strengthening our country for years and preserve the longstanding directive of our immigration system to reunite families and enhance our diversity,” the statement says.

Joe Biden has a long history of support for the Irish people, Irish America, and peace in Northern Ireland, including advancing human rights while also staunchly opposing terrorism. Learn more about @JoeBiden’s record on Irish-America and Ireland ☘️⬇️☘️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lMDIfqHmHI — John W. McCarthy (@JohnWMcCarthy) October 17, 2020

Mr Biden also committed to protecting the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and said that there will be no US-UK trade deal if Brexit puts the treaty at risk.

The statement says: "Joe Biden will support active US diplomatic engagement to advance the Northern Ireland peace process."

With Election Day looming, Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in both national and battleground state opinion polls. Picture: Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP

The latest figures also show that Mr Trump is also trailing behind his opponent in fundraising.