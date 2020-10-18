Four prison officers test positive for coronavirus at Belfast facility

Four prison officers test positive for coronavirus at Belfast facility
The coronavirus outbreak has occurred at the Hydebank Wood facility, the prison service said (PA)
Sun, 18 Oct, 2020 - 09:31
Rebecca Black, PA

Four prison officers have tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff are based at the Hydebank Wood (HBW) facility for women and young offenders in south Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service said a further 14 staff who tested negative are self-isolating and two prisoners have also been put into isolation.

A spokesman said: “The prison service has well-established and embedded arrangements for testing staff, and to track and trace close contacts following a positive case.

“Following the contact tracing at HBW, a further 14 staff, who have all tested negative, are self-isolating and two prisoners have also been put into isolation as a precaution.

“The safety of staff and the people in our care is our priority and the prison service will take all necessary steps to mitigate against the risk of Covid-19 in our prisons.”

Read More

111 potential victims of human trafficking found as PSNI seeks public’s help

Prison visits were temporarily suspended on Friday as Northern Ireland came under tough new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

There has been a marked increase in the number of new cases of the virus in the region, with hospital admissions also starting to rise.

Some 1,031 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday by the Department of Health, part of the 6,891 positive cases notified in the last seven days.

Two further deaths were also reported, taking the toll recorded by the department to 610.

As of Saturday, there were 231 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 27 in intensive care.

Read More

Cabinet to meet on Monday to discuss Covid-19 response

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Sep 25, 2020 Harris says Government will raise Covid-19 restriction level tomorrow
Reimagining Cork cycling upgrade powers on with new lanes and racks Reimagining Cork cycling upgrade powers on with new lanes and racks
Joe Biden Biden pledges to 'create roadmap to citizenship' for undocumented Irish if elected
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices