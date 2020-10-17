Belfast man makes ‘full admissions’ over attacks on women

A 38-year-old man has made “full admissions” and offered apologies over a series of attacks on women in Belfast, a court has heard.

Dermot McIlveen, 38, of Carrigart Avenue in the west of the city, was charged with a number of offences following the incidents across south Belfast on Monday evening.

The charges he faces include five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, a count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on Monday October 12.

McIlveen appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning via videolink where he responded saying “yes” when asked if he understood the charges.

A police officer confirmed that McIlveen had made “a full admission to all offences” during interview.

A defence lawyer said his client had expressed “extreme regret and remorse and offered his apologies to his victims”.

No application for bail was made, and he was remanded in custody.

McIlveen is next due to appear before the court on November 13.