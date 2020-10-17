Trainer calls for gyms to be classed as essential services to help protect mental health

A personal trainer from Dublin says it is vital gyms are kept open to protect people's mental health.

Ross Byrne is appealing to the Government not to shut them as they consider whether to move to level 5 restrictions.

Mr Byrne, who is an online coach, says being physically active will help people handle the pandemic better.

"For me it's about trying to get an understanding through the link of both physical health and mental health in actually coping with this pandemic," he told Newstalk.

"There's very overwhelming bodies of evidence to suggest the relationship between physical health, and namely responses to resistance training, which would be anything in relation to pulling weight or pushing a weight based off machines, cables barbells and its links to actually handling the main core mobilities of Covid-19."

Mr Byrne added that he believes if gyms close it will put a strain on people's mental wellbeing and health services.

"I personally believe if they don't move gyms and leisure centres to essential businesses, you're going to have a massive downturn in not only public health but in the mental health and well being of the population.

"That in of itself is going to put further pressure on the health service."