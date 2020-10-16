Nationwide policing plan in place over weekend to support coronavirus guidelines

Nationwide policing plan in place over weekend to support coronavirus guidelines
Gardai have launched a nationwide plan for the weekend to support Covid-19 public health guidelines (Brian Lawless/PA)
Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 12:23
Michelle Devane, PA

The Gardaí has launched a nationwide policing plan for the weekend to support Covid-19 public health guidelines.

It will focus on supporting the vulnerable and crime prevention.

The plan came into effect on Friday morning at 7am and will run until midnight on Sunday.

Gardaí said the plan will supplement Operation Fanacht and Operation Navigation, which involve checkpoints on the country’s main roads and checks on the compliance of licensed premises.

Read More

NPHET recommends six-week Level 5 lockdown for entire country

Crime prevention patrols will be increased nationwide, particularly at locations such as public amenities, parks, and natural beauty spots.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said community gardai would be working with individuals, agencies and local businesses to assist and protect the most vulnerable.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Garda members throughout the country have being helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated,” he said.

“This involved simple but important tasks, such as collecting their prescription, delivering their pension, or even socially-distanced contact.

“If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help.”

Read More

Archbishop: Anti-mask protestors are a 'dangerous influence' on young people

More in this section

Covid-19 Press Conf Thursday 15th October NPHET recommends six-week Level 5 lockdown for entire country
FILE PHOTO Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has criticised the behaviour of anti-mask demonstrators END Archbishop: Anti-mask protestors are a 'dangerous influence' on young people
Coronavirus - Sun May 24, 2020 Public health teams tackling huge Covid-19 outbreaks, says HSE chief
coronaviruspolicingpa-sourceplace: republic of ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices