Minister says GAA matches can offer public an escape from Covid restrictions

Inter-county GAA can offer an escape for the public from higher restrictions, the Agriculture Minister says.

Charlie McConalogue said that he was confident the games, which resume this weekend, can go ahead safely despite concern about spikes caused by club celebrations.

He said that he hoped the inter-county games, which will be played behind closed doors, can offer a break for the public, particularly in border counties which have gone to level 4 restrictions.

"There have been incidents where the public health advice hasn't been followed in relation to matches and indeed it has led to spikes in many areas.

"I think inter-county matches can take place safely provided there is discipline in that regard. And really, in relation to the fact that people are more restricted in what they can do, it will be a welcome relief to watch matches on television.

"But only if it's safe to do so and, of course, if the players are comfortable."

Charlie McConalogue (right) said that he was confident the games, which resume this weekend, can go ahead safely despite concern about spikes caused by club celebrations.

On Brexit, the Minister said that the UK's indication that it would take an even harder line on No Deal, the Minister said that the Budget had set aside €3.4 billion for supporting affected businesses.

"A no-deal would be massively difficult for fisheries and agriculture. But the key objective has to an agreement and as close as possible a relationship with the UK. But essential to that is a good outcome on level-playing-field governance.

"We have made it clear to Michel Barnier that fisheries are very important to us.

"It is really challenging in the threat that it poses and that is why we have ensured that talks on fisheries are linked to other talks."

Mr McConalogue also said that he would push Higher Education Minister Simon Harris to allow Teagasc agricultural students to access the €250 hardship rebate for students.