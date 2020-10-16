Barristers not complying with Covid guidelines, says High Court president

Barristers have been “dismissive or aggressive” when challenged by Courts staff for not complying with Covid-19 guidelines while at work, the president of the High Court has said.

Judge Mary Irvine has written to the Bar Council to warn that many barristers are not properly following the Covid-19 guidelines and as a result are putting the health and livelihoods of their colleagues at risk.

She warned that barristers congregating together in close proximity, if photographed, might create “a public scandal.”

In her letter to Maura McNally, chairperson of the Bar Council, Judge Irvine states she regrets to say that what many members of the Bar and the Solicitor’s profession do not appear to understand is that whilst the courts have been deemed an essential service, they must operate in strict compliance with public health guidance.

“In recent days I have received several complaints that members of the legal profession are simply not complying with social distance guidance or indeed the court’s own guidance in respect of the wearing of face coverings. This is not just happening in Dublin, it is happening throughout the country. And, it disappointing to hear from some members of Courts Service staff who have asked barristers to comply with these requirements, that they have, on occasion, received a dismissive or aggressive response,” she wrote.

The letter, obtained by the Irish Examiner, states that in light of these recent complaints, and odd as it may sound, she made it her business to walk through the Round Hall and along the ground, first and second-floor corridors each day this week to observe what is happening.

“Regrettably, on almost every occasion I have come across pockets of practitioners talking/consulting in very close proximity to each other. I would go so far as to say that there are more practitioners offending than complying with their social distancing obligations. In particular, the scene outside Court 29 and the Master’s Court at various times yesterday, if photographed and published, might have created a public scandal,” Judge Irvine wrote.