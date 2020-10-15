Number of families in emergency accommodation at lowest since April 2016

There were 856 families in emergency accommodation in Dublin in August, the lowest number since April 2016.

Figures released by Dublin City Council reveal that 302 families were staying in hotels, down 23 from July.

This is the lowest number since April 2015.

Council deputy chief executive Brendan Kenny welcomed the reduction in numbers but said too many families are still forced to stay in emergency accommodation.

“During the winter period, numbers amongst single adults are likely to increase. This is a trend that we are always aware of, and we prepare for it throughout the year," said Mr Kenny.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive will be publishing its annual cold weather strategy shortly to ensure preparedness for the approaching winter months, he said

Some 448 families entered emergency accommodation for the first time between January and August 2020, down from last year, where 735 families entered accommodation during that period.

There were 134 single adults who entered these services for the first time for the same period.

“In recent months, we have successfully sourced a significant amount of additional emergency accommodation to cater for the increasing demand, whilst also keeping an eye on the upcoming winter period,” added Mr Kenny.