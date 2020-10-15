Police release further images in hunt for attacker who targeted six women

Police have released further images in the hunt for an attacker who targeted six women.

The women were assaulted or stabbed in a series of incidents across South Belfast on Monday night.

Belfast area co-ordinator Chief Superintendent Simon Walls has urged the public for help to identify the man in the images which were grabbed from CCTV footage.

“These latest images were captured in the city centre a short time before the first incident, which occurred at approximately 7.42pm on Monday evening in Castle Place, in which a female pedestrian received a stab wound,” he said.

“The second stabbing occurred at 7.51pm on the Ormeau Avenue between the Linenhall Street and Adelaide Street Junctions.

“The third stabbing occurred at 8.56pm on Donegall Square West.

“In the fourth incident, which occurred at some time between 8.56pm and 9.01pm on the Dublin Road, a female received a punch to the back of her head.

“In the fifth incident at 9.01pm, another female received a stab wound as she walked along the University Road, near Mount Charles.

“In the sixth incident, a female was punched in the neck on the Upper Lisburn Road near Dunluce Avenue at around 9.03pm and we believe this to have been carried out by the same man.

“We believe that each of these attacks were carried out by a male on a bicycle.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Walls described the man as wearing dark clothing, cycling a mountain bike which may have a light coloured frame and reflectors on the spokes.

“We believe the man may have been wearing a black mask and wearing a backpack,” he said.

“Officers continue to carry out additional patrols across the city centre and south Belfast.

“We are doing everything we can to identify and arrest this man.

“I also encourage anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents, who have yet to speak with us, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101 with the reference or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via their website”