Internal Market Bill will have to be 'neutered' says Taoiseach ahead of Brussels Brexit talks

The Taoiseach has said that the UK's "Internal Market Bill" will have to be "neutered" as he arrived in Brussels for intense-Brexit discussions.

October 15 had been the date set by Boris Johnson for the UK to walk away from any trade negotiations if a deal had not been reached.

However, in a call with the European Commission president and the European Council president on Wednesday, the British Prime Minister said he would wait for EU leaders to finish their summit discussions on Friday before making a decision.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne arrived for a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday where he had a bilateral meeting with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday afternoon where the two men discussed the fisheries issue.

France has been hardline on the issue, they want access for EU boats in British waters and say a "fair deal" on fisheries is a pre-condition for a free trade agreement.

The European Council will discuss the state of play in the EU/UK negotiations following a period of intensified talks. Leaders will be briefed by Michel Barnier, the Union’s negotiator, on the latest progress, including on key outstanding issues including fisheries, level playing field and governance.

"It's in everyone's interest that we reach a comprehensive agreement in terms of trade, that is aim, our objective, but it can't be at any price and there are still tough negotiations to take place," the Taoiseach said.

"The conclusion of this council meeting are very reasonable conclusions, they do signal that Europe is ready to continue, to engage in these talks in a comprehensive in an intensive way and I support that.

"Whatever decisions are taken by the UK are taken by the UK, but both sides know that the only route to a resolution is sensible dialogue.

"The British know our position on that (the Internal Market Bill, which breaks international law and overwrites the Withdrawal Agreement), there are offending clauses in that bill which have to be removed or neutered in any deal that arrives between the EU and UK.

"I would prefer to keep focus on negotiating a deal between UK and EU, that's the track we should keep on, it makes no sense for citizens for any interruption to talks.

"There has been good engagement over the last while, and with goodwill on both sides, an agreement could be reached."