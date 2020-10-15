Government cannot lift travel restrictions during pandemic, says Simon Coveney

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said the government cannot lift travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic as news of Ryanair's base closure at Cork and Shannon emerged this morning.

Mr Coveney made the comments speaking on RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland.

Mr Coveney said he had been assured by Ryanair that the closures were a temporary decision and if that there was a return to “some sort of normality” then the hubs could reopen.

It was understandable that airlines could not fly planes with no one on them, MrCoveney said. “That’s the reality.”

Earlier this month the airline told Transport Minister Eamon Ryan that it would close its Cork and Shannon bases from October 26 for the winter season if the Government did not implement the EU traffic light system to allow for a return of international air travel.

It told Mr Ryan the Government should fully adopt the new EU travel list policy from October 13, which would allow Irish citizens/visitors unrestricted air travel to and from those regions of Europe which are classified by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) as green and/or amber.

Mr Coveney said he had signed Ireland up to the EU’s Traffic Light travel system which would be finalised at the Cabinet meeting next Tuesday and that the government "will try to make travel as safe as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs also addressed coordination concerns between Ireland and the North in their response to the coronavirus.

Minister Simon Coveney said that it is not political difficulty standing in the way of an all-Ireland Covid-19 response.

Mr Coveney said that Professor Gabriel Scally was right when he said that an animal disease would be collaborated on by both sides of the border.

However, Mr Coveney said that it was not the case that there was no communication between the governments.

"We do have a lot of cooperation between the two jurisdictions, only in the last few days.

"I was on a conference call with the First Minister and Deputy First Minister, Secretary of State and Health Minister Robin Swann in Northern Ireland, along with Steven Donnelly.

"We do have those video conference calls on quite a regular basis and people should know that we're essentially comparing notes. Our CMOS (Chief Medical Officers) are talking to each other as well.

But don't forget the executive in Northern Ireland gets its advice, in terms of the CMO and in terms of scientific advice from a different source.

"Sometimes there's not full consistency there, sometimes there is consistency. But we are doing everything we can to try to make sure that the two jurisdictions are managing in a collective way.

"The challenges on the island of Ireland, at the moment, we have enormous numbers which are really worrying.

"In Northern Ireland if those if those positivity numbers were transferred down south we'd be talking about over 3,000 people a day testing positive, so it is worrying."

Minister Coveney was responding to criticism from public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally who told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that if it was an animal welfare issue there would be an all-island approach.

Mr Coveney also said that the GAA championships would be "managed very carefully", saying that the concerns that the government had about sporting fixtures had seen the cancellation of club games.