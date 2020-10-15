Seamus Woulfe to meet Chief Justice to discuss Golfgate

Chief Justice Frank Clarke is due to meet Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe today to discuss the fallout from the Golfgate controversy.

This is the fourth attempt to hold the meeting after three previous postponements, one deferral on Tuesday of this week and two last week, one on medical grounds.

This week's postponement by Seamus Woulfe drew sharp comment from the chief justice who said the continued delays in the process were causing damage.

In a statement earlier this week, he expressed "his very serious concern" about the damage caused by the continued delays in the process to address the Golfgate controversy.

The chief justice "very reluctantly" postponed the meeting until today, but warned that if this meeting does not take place then "alternative arrangements" will be made for the Chief Justice to "convey his final views on the process to Mr Justice Woulfe”.

The meetings relate to the Supreme Court judge's attendance at the Clifden dinner event which breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Last August, 81 people attended the highly controversial golf dinner event at a hotel in Clifden.

The scandal, dubbed 'Golfgate', led to the resignation of attendees including Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Ireland's EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Senator Jerry Buttimer also resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

A subsequent review of Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found he should not be forced to resign over the scandal.

She said this would be unjust and disproportionate.