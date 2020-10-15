Army recruit allegedly threatened to shoot colleagues and take his own life

An army recruit who allegedly threatened to shoot colleagues is being discharged from the Defence Forces.

The recruit was overheard saying he planned to go to a shooting range to improve his skills.

It was claimed the recruit mentioned shooting other soldiers and he threatened to take his own life.

Army chiefs were alerted and they immediately launched an investigation.

It is not known to what extent the unnamed recruit had actually intended to carry out the threat.

After being questioned about the alleged incident, the soldier involved is understood to have requested to be discharged from the Defence Forces.

A Defence Forces spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: “Óglaigh na hÉireann are aware of an incident that occurred involving a member of a recruit platoon.

“As part of his training, he was heavily supervised in basic weapon handling.

“There was no live ammunition involved in this training.

“Prior to going to the firing range, it was discovered that the recruit in question expressed a number of thoughts that were not in line with Defence Forces values or ethos.

“The recruit was then interviewed by his commanding officer where he expressed his desire to discharge himself by purchase.

“The recruit was provided with Personnel Support Service (PSS), assessed by a Military Medical Officer and was interviewed by their Commanding Officer — all part of our routine discharge process for personnel in training.

"As the discharge process is ongoing no further comment will be made.”