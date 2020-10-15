More people believe crime at national level is 'serious'

The survey recorded improvements in Garda visibility locally and people’s perceptions of the force overall. Picture: Denis Minihane

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 06:30
Cormac O'Keeffe Security Correspondent

A survey has found an increase in the number of people who believe crime at a national level is a "very serious" or "serious" problem, but a slight drop in the number who think the same regarding crime locally.

The Garda Public Attitudes Survey 2019 reports a drop in numbers becoming victims of crime since 2018 and a reduction in fear of crime among those surveyed.

The survey also records improvements in Garda visibility locally and people’s perceptions of the force overall, as well as continuing high levels of satisfaction and trust.

In relation to the proportion of respondents who viewed crime on a national level as a “very serious” or “serious” problem, the number increased from 73% in 2018 to 78% in 2019.

The view was far greater among those living in towns or rural areas, compared to cities, and among those living some distance away from a Garda station.

Two-thirds of city dwellers had this opinion, compared to eight out of 10 people living in towns, villages, and rural areas.

Just three out of 10 people who lived less than 3km from a Garda station had this belief, compared to four out of 10 people living further away.

While views on crime nationally have worsened, the perception of crime locally has improved, according to the survey.

It found that 32% of people in 2019 believed crime was not a problem in their local area, compared to 31% in 2018 and 29% in 2017.

Just 18% of people in 2019 thought local crime was a very serious or serious problem, compared to 20% in 2017.

