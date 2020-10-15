'High levels of exploitation' of undocumented migrants in Ireland

More than 90% of undocumented migrants in Ireland are in employment but many earn less than the legal minimum wage.

Findings from a new Migrants Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) survey found that more than 75% of undocumented migrants have lived here for over five years, with 70% aged between 24 and 44 years old.

Of the 1,000 respondents, 27% work in the care sector, 17% in cleaning and maintenance, 10% in childcare and 5% in construction.

Over a quarter of respondents said they do not receive the minimum wage.

85% of those surveyed said they have worked in the same sector for more than three years, with a further 75% staying in the same job for three years or more.

46% were working a forty-hour week.

Commenting on the findings, Tjanasi Jack, Chair of the Justice for the Undocumented Group, said undocumented workers have played a key role throughout the pandemic.

"So many of us have stepped up and continue to work providing essential services throughout Covid-19.

"Unfortunately, the survey also reveals high levels of exploitation, with over a quarter of workers not receiving the minimum wage. This is unacceptable”.

Zeinab, who has been living in Ireland undocumented for three years said legitimate residency here would benefit her family.

"Sometimes I am not paid the full amount, other times I am not paid at all. If I had my status I could stand up to this. I could get a better job and give my children a better future.”

Neil Bruton, a campaign worker for the MRCI, said the new regularisation scheme for undocumented workers, children and young people, which is promised in the Programme for Government, must come to fruition.

“Schemes that offer a pathway to papers are commonplace across the EU.

Today we are calling on the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee to bring in a scheme that is broad and inclusive so that people can live safely and securely and thrive in their home,” he said.