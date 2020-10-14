Cork mother and baby home survivors oppose sealing of files 

Survivors of mother and baby homes in Cork have said they are "deeply disappointed" in the decision by the Government to fast-track The Commission of Investigation Mother and Baby Homes Records Bill 2020.

Cork Survivors and Supporters Alliance and Aitheantas - Adoptee Identity Rights said they "object in the strongest possible manner" to the bill, which will see certain evidence and records sealed and transferred to the commission.

Commenting on the news, Maree Rayan O'Brien of Aitheantas said: "An archive at this juncture only further objectifies adoptees, birth parents and survivors as a subject matter of the same, as being a commodity in terms of the value of the information in our files.

"Paper not people, without any provision for any other much needed and long absent supports."

The group is calling for balance in the Bill that would allow survivors who gave testimony and wish it to be preserved and accessible to do so while also respecting the wishes of survivors who were promised that their testimony would be destroyed.

She concluded by saying "This is our history, our lived experience and we would respectfully request that it is stakeholders and those directly affected by these issues who are allowed now to lead how it proceeds.”

Earlier, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald raised concerns about the proposed bill.

"This will prevent people from accessing their records from the minister's archive, and it will stop families from accessing information about disappeared family members or babies buried in unmarked graves," she said.

Ms McDonald said survivors and their advocates must be consulted before appropriate legislation can be drafted.