Ireland's first National Food Ombudsman to be appointed next year

A National Food Ombudsman will be created under budget commitments for the Department of Agriculture next year.

The Ombudsman, a commitment in the Programme for Government, could help mediate and investigate disputes between grocers and suppliers in the Agri-food sector, like the Beef Plan issue, and subsequent protests in 2019.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was a sponsor of a Private Member's Bill in 2017 calling for the creation of the office.

“Strengthening the position of farmers in the supply chain is a priority for me," he said.

"My Department will be drafting the legislation needed to establish a food ombudsman in 2021, and I am making an initial provision of €1m to assist with start up costs.

This is a very important initiative, and together with continued support for the establishment of producer organisations, can help to make a difference.’’

€102 million has been allocated in targeted supports for livestock farming, with more than €85 million to support sustainable beef farming.

The 2021 budget for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is an "unprecedented" €1.826 billion, an 11% increase on Budget 2020.

Bord Bia’s grant in aid has been increased by €4 million to €52.250 million in the new budget, with additional funding for marketing and building a "premium" reputation for Irish food and drink exports in the UK and international markets.

The Department’s 2021 estimate also provides some €13 million in funding for continued promotion of the environmentally sustainable development of fisheries.

The overall budget allocation has been described as "nothing groundbreaking" by one department source, much of the package is set aside for Covid and Brexit contingency planning, as well as the transition to the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

"My priority was to ensure that this transition did not result in any gap in funding for farmers," Minister Charlie McConallogue said.

"I wanted to maintain supports for vulnerable sectors, without losing focus on the strategic development of agriculture and food.

Regarding Brexit, €39 million has been provided for staff and infrastructure to oversee new checks at ports and airports to facilitate trade in agri food products.

"I am pleased that the Government has set aside a €3.4 billion recovery fund to support sectors, including the agri-food and fisheries sectors, particularly affected by a no deal Brexit and Covid-2019.”

Consanguinity Stamp Duty Relief and Farm Consolidation Stamp Duty Relief, have both been renewed and an increase the VAT Flat Rate addition for unregistered farmers of 5.6%, will benefit the sector by some €12 million in a full year, according to the Department.