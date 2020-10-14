Bill to seal Mother and Baby Home records 'needs to be scrapped', says Sinn Féin

A Bill which will seal records relating to mother and baby homes for 30 years "needs to be scrapped", the Dáil has heard.

The Commission of Investigation Mother and Baby Homes Records Bill 2020 is to be fast-tracked through the Dáil and Seanad to make sure it is in place before the Mother and Baby Homes Commission concludes its work at the end of this month.

The proposed legislation will see the transfer of “certain” evidence and documents collected by the commission investigating the deaths and burial arrangements of children and mothers who died at several homes to Tusla from Roderic O'Gorman, the Minister for Children.

The remainder of the minister's archive will then be sealed for 30 years.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has raised concerns around the proposals to transfer part of the commission of investigation's archive to Tusla without keeping a copy, and a plan to seal the remainder of the archive for a period of 30 years.

Ms McDonald said Mr O'Gorman is "doing the wrong thing" and "causing alarm" by bringing the legislation forward.

"This will prevent people from accessing their records from the minister's archive, and it will stop families from accessing information about disappeared family members or babies buried in unmarked graves. I'm sure you would agree that this is very wrong," she said.

She called for an anonymised index of the records held and said the minister must consult with survivors and their advocates, and then draft the appropriate legislation which would meet "the needs and rights of survivors and to the moral obligations of the State".

Ms McDonald said: "What happened to women and children behind the high walls of Ireland's mother and baby homes casts a long and a dark shadow. For decades, these homes were shrouded in secrecy.

"Those who survived those institutions, those who didn't survive and their families are entitled to justice, and they're entitled to the truth."

Responding, the Taoiseach said redacting information would effectively destroy the database.

"In advancing the legislation today we're ensuring that an incredibly valuable and useful set of data can be used into the future, and can support that essential information and tracing component that otherwise would be lost," Micheál Martin told the Dáil.

Mr Martin said that the motivation behind the legislation is "genuine" and "positive".