Garda Commissioner restricting movements after close contact with Covid-19 case 

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is restricting his movements after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement revealed that Commissioner Harris was tested for Covid-19 at the weekend following a socially distant meeting late last week between the Commissioner and one other person who a few days later tested positive for the virus.

Commissioner Harris tested negative for the disease.

The statement continued: "In line with public health guidelines, since being informed of this close contact the Commissioner has been restricting his movements, but continues to carry out his duties.

"Public health advice was also followed at this meeting in relation to use of masks and hand sanitiser."

Separately, garda said that "a number of other members" are restricting their movements after being identified as close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

The statement said that all members remain available for duty and are working remotely.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team announced that there has been 811 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

There has also been three further deaths.

There has been a total of 1,830 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, while there has been 44,159 confirmed cases.