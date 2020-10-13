Non-Budget news wrap: Coronavirus, Golfgate, Debenhams and camogie

Tuesday's news has been dominated by Budget 2021 and the reaction to the Government's €17.75bn announcement.

But what else happened today? We round up some of the day's other news.

Covid-19

Three new deaths from Covid-19 were reported today with 811 new cases.

Of today's cases, 190 are in Dublin, with 141 in Cork, 62 in Wexford, 51 in Kerry and 50 in Clare.

Meanwhile, a Cork county school is to shut for the day on Wednesday due to staffing shortages caused by Covid.

Golfgate

Chief Justice Frank Clarke has criticised Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe for the damage caused by continually postponing meetings to discuss the fallout from the Golfgate controversy.

Seamus Woulfe

Flu

The HSE’s flu vaccine programme has been hit by yet another setback with a delay in the delivery of the latest batch of medicine.

Brexit

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster has said a deal between the UK and EU would be in “everyone’s best interests”.

There are just weeks left until the end of the Brexit transition period.

Meanwhile, Birtish Prime Minister Boris Johnson told ministers that failing to reach a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union should hold “no fear” for the UK.

Debenhams

Former Debenhams workers have vowed to continue to blockade stores nationwide despite a High Court injunction ruling that to do so would be illegal, and may lead to imprisonment.

Former Debenhams employees and supporters protest outside the Four Courts. Picture: RollingNews.

Court

'Mr Moonlight' appeal: Mary Lowry was an "extraordinarily compromised witness" who was bitter towards Patrick Quirke and gave inconsistent and unreliable evidence, an appeal into the farmer's murder conviction heard today.

Sport

Laura Treacy has said the Cork senior camogie panel are willing to pull out of the 2020 All-Ireland Championship if there is no resolution to the fixture clashes affecting the county’s dual players.

In soccer, Enda Stevens has admitted that it has been a rollercoaster week with a Republic of Ireland squad that has been undermined by ongoing Covid-19 crises but he insists there is no room for excuses ahead of tomorrow's Nations League tie in Finland.

Showbiz

Dominic West has insisted his marriage to Catherine FitzGerald from Co Limerick is strong following the emergence of pictures that appear to show the actor kissing Lily James in Italy.