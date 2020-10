Gardaí have seized a firearm and suspected drugs following a search in Cork.

The search was carried out today at around 4pm in Knocknaheeny, on the north side of the city.

Gardaí said that during the course of the search a firearm, a magazine and around €800 of cocaine, subject to analysis, was seized.

Gardaí said that no arrests have been made at this time.

They added that investigations are ongoing.

