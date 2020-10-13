Man, 50s, dies after tractor overturned in Kilkenny

Garda are appealing for witnesses to come forward 
A generic stock photo of a Garda in Dublin.

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 18:23
Steve Neville

A man in his late 50s has died after a tractor overturned in Kilkenny.

The collision occurred on Monday at around 3.45pm on the Main Road at Ballyogan, Graiguenamanagh.

Garda said in a statement that they and emergency services "attended the scene of the collision that occurred when a tractor overturned on the Main Road.

"The male driver of the tractor was removed to St. Lukes' Hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the tractor has since passed away."

Garda are now appealing for witnesses of the incident to come forward.

They are also calling on any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the area between 3.15pm and 4pm on Monday to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Coronavirus: Three deaths and 811 new cases with 141 in Cork
Opposition hammers Budget 2021 on housing and social welfare
Arlene Foster: Brexit trade deal in 'everyone's best interests'

