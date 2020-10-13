Arlene Foster responds to Loughgall Twitter row 

Arlene Foster has declared she “doesn’t do Twitter” and encouraged MLAs to take a similar approach.

The First Minister made the comment in the Stormont Assembly after being asked for her view on a comment tweeted by her DUP colleague Paul Frew earlier this year.

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon accused Mr Frew of causing “grave offence” to bereaved families on the anniversary of the shooting of eight IRA men and a civilian by soldiers at Loughgall, Co Armagh, in May 1987.

The scene following an IRA attack on Loughgall RUC station, County Armagh, in May 1987 (PA)

“Everyone has the right to remember loved ones regardless of your view of those who died in Loughgall,” Ms Dillon added.

Mrs Foster responded she was not aware of the comments.

“I am blissfully unaware because I don’t do Twitter,” she responded.

First Minister Arlene Foster (NI Assembly/PA)

The NI First Minister has a Twitter account which has some 84,500 followers, but she told MLAs that while she posts on it, she does not look at comments.

“I may post on Twitter but I don’t look at it, and I think I would advise members from right across this chamber that that’s a very good thing to do,” she added.