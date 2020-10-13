Budget 2021 reaction: 'Smaller class sizes will make it easier to keep our distance'

A total of €12 billion is to be allocated to the education sector next year.

The funding will see the pupil-teacher ratio decrease across primary schools.

The recruitment of an extra 300 teachers, on top of 265 posts to meet demographic pressures, will bring the pupil-teacher ratio at primary level down to 25:1.

An extra 87 primary school teachers will be appointed to make sure schools do not lose a teacher in 2021.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation said a spotlight has been shone on the "chronic problem" of overcrowded classrooms.

INTO General Secretary John Boyle said: "This is a necessary and welcome commitment from government to begin the process of reducing our class sizes in primary schools. This measure will be of most benefit to the one in five pupils who learn in classes of thirty or more.

"While tens of thousands of children will continue to learn in classes above the EU average, we are at least on the right road now.

This change will have a positive impact on the primary education landscape.

"In a normal year, smaller class sizes have a positive impact on pupils' learning and development, contributing to better life outcomes.

"During a pandemic, we had the particular shame of being the only country in the EU to issue guidance for social distancing for a class of thirty or more. Smaller class sizes will make it easier to keep our distance.”