TD calls for clocks to stay on summer time to help people cope with Covid

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall has called for the Government to keep the country on summer time so people can enjoy brighter evenings which will help cope with the pandemic.

Ms Shortall told Newstalk Breakfast that she had raised the issue at a meeting with health officials and members of Cabinet on Monday and that the Taoiseach had agreed to consider the proposal.

People were finding it more difficult to cope with Covid-19 going into the winter with colder weather making it more difficult to do things out of doors.

“People are under a lot of strain and there was mention that things are going to get more difficult at the end of the month when the clocks go back and we go into winter time.

“I just suggested to the Taoiseach that he consider not putting the clocks back because, under new arrangements next year, we are not going to be doing it anyway.”

Ms Shortall said that other countries had already ended the practice and Ireland should consider it this year to have “a bit more daylight in the evening time.”

This would help people, especially those living alone, she said.

“The longer the day, the more light we have in the afternoon and evening, the better.

"It also would facilitate people getting out for exercise and generally maybe lift the move a little bit.”