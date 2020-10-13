Chief Justice to meet Seamus Woulfe to discuss Golfgate fallout

The Chief Justice will meet with Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe later to discuss the fallout from the Golfgate controversy.

The Supreme Court judge attended the Clifden dinner event which breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Last August, 81 people attended the highly controversial golf dinner event at a hotel in Clifden.

The scandal, dubbed 'Golfgate', led to the resignation of attendees like Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Ireland's EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Senator Jerry Buttimer also resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

A subsequent review of Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found he should not be forced to resign over the scandal.

She said this would be unjust and disproportionate.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke will meet with Mr Justice Woulfe later to discuss the findings.

It will be the third attempt at holding the meeting, after it was postponed on two occasions last week, the latter at the request of Mr Justice Woulfe for medical reasons.