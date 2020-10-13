Chief Justice to meet Seamus Woulfe to discuss Golfgate fallout

Chief Justice to meet Seamus Woulfe to discuss Golfgate fallout

The Supreme Court judge attended the Clifden dinner event which breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 08:28
Michelle McGlynn

The Chief Justice will meet with Mr Justice Seamus Woulfe later to discuss the fallout from the Golfgate controversy.

The Supreme Court judge attended the Clifden dinner event which breached Covid-19 restrictions.

Last August, 81 people attended the highly controversial golf dinner event at a hotel in Clifden.

The scandal, dubbed 'Golfgate', led to the resignation of attendees like Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Ireland's EU Commissioner Phil Hogan.

Senator Jerry Buttimer also resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

A subsequent review of Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance by former Chief Justice Susan Denham found he should not be forced to resign over the scandal.

She said this would be unjust and disproportionate.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke will meet with Mr Justice Woulfe later to discuss the findings.

It will be the third attempt at holding the meeting, after it was postponed on two occasions last week, the latter at the request of Mr Justice Woulfe for medical reasons.

Read More

Budget 2021: What we know so far

More in this section

Covid-19: Nphet to decide whether level 3 is working later this week Covid-19: Nphet to decide whether level 3 is working later this week
Kid playing hopscotch at school Almost 300 children in care without an up-to-date care plan - Tusla
Folder of Coronavirus covid-19 2019 nCoV outbreak Not enough being done to halt spread of Covid-19 in direct provision - MASI
##golfgate

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices