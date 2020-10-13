Not enough being done to halt spread of Covid-19 in direct provision - MASI

Just under 7,000 asylum-seekers and refugees are living in direct provision accommodation.

The Justice Minister says they are in 74 accommodation centres, hotels or guest houses across the country.

There have been 314 cases of Covid-19 in direct provision but Helen McEntee says no more than three unrelated people are sharing a room in these facilities.

But Bulelani Mfaco, from the Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI), says that has not always been adhered to and is leading to cases.

Mr Mfaco says not enough is being done to stop the spread of the virus.

"MASI called on the government to move families into self-contained units and give single people a single room so that we don't have a situation where people can't observe the two-metre social distancing guidelines and all the other public health guidelines to help combat Covid-19."

Mr Mfaco said the outbreaks of the virus in direct provision centres related to the sharing of private spaces like bedrooms, bathrooms, communal kitchens and other living spaces.

"In some of the centres families don't have a self-contained unit where they don't interact with other residents.

"When you have a situation like that you will always have the risk of contracting Covid-19."