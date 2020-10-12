Department warns of 'bogus email address' inviting applications for Restart Grant Plus

The Department of Business said that under no circumstances should anyone provide personal or bank details to the bogus email address
The Restart Grant Plus scheme was launched last month and gives businesses help to reopen premises. File picture

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 17:48
Steve Neville

The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation has warned of a fraudulent email in circulation.

In a statement, it said the scam is inviting applications for the Restart Grant Plus scheme and the Department has warned people not to give up any personal information.

Any business looking to apply for the grant can do so only through their Local Authority.

The statement read: “It has come to the Department’s attention that a fraudulent email is in circulation inviting applications for the Restart Grant Plus.

“Under no circumstances should anyone provide personal or bank details to the bogus email address.

“The Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation would like to point out that applications for the Restart Grant Plus can be made only through the applicant’s relevant Local Authority.” 

Grants of between €4,000 up to a maximum of €25,000 are available to businesses under the scheme.

