‘There is no excuse for animal neglect’ says ISPCA after dog locked in crate 

Pet owners are being urged to be aware of their legal responsibilities after a dog was found locked in a crate.

A collie lurcher cross, later called Kim, was discovered by an ISPCA Inspector after a call was made to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline from a concerned member of the public recently.

The ISPCA said that it is unclear how long Kim was in crate and that the she was underweight and her nails were extremely overgrown, likely due to the lack of exercise.

“It was awful to see a dog in such a state of neglect and I was glad I was able to rescue Kim, before her condition deteriorated any further,” said ISPCA Inspector Deirdre Scally.

“She is no more than a year old; still a baby and such a rough start in life. Kim is in the safe hands now, and she is recovering well in ISPCA care.”

The ISPCA said that it will take time for Kim to recover physically from the damaging effects of a poor diet.

They added that she will also need to learn how to trust and to interact with people.

The ISPCA are confident Kim will make a full recovery. Picture: ISPCA

They said that with the love and care she is receiving at the ISPCA, plenty of nutritious food and a warm bed, “we are confident that she will make a full recovery”.

Ms Scally added: “Pet owners need to be aware of their legal responsibilities.

“There is no excuse for animal neglect and if circumstances change, then people need to ask for help. When taking on the responsibility of a dog, or any animal, pet owners must provide a basic level of care.

“Rescuing animals that have been cruelly treated, neglected and abused is the centre of my job, said Deirdre and there was failings by the owner in providing for this dogs basic needs.”