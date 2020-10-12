Debenhams workers: Injunction will not force us to back down

Debenhams workers are “very nervous” that the High Court may grant an injunction to liquidator KPMG in a bid to stop their blockade of the stores on Tuesday.

But even if the injunction is granted, which would legally prevent the former retail employees from stopping KPMG from removing stock from the 11 shuttered stores nationwide, the former staff are resolute that whatever the law is from Tuesday, they will not stand down.

“An injunction is rarely refused,” Valerie Conlon, Mandate trade union shop steward at the Patrick St store in Cork, said.

“If it goes through — and it is 98% likely that it will — we know that there will be vans arriving at the Patrick Street store immediately. And if that van does come, and proceeds to cross the picket, we will still stop them. Our names will be taken, we will be cautioned and we will go to court.

Valerie Conlon, Mandate shop steward. Picture: Larry Cummins

“But that will not stop us from fighting for our rights.

“As long as we have people who are willing, we will continue to stand in front of the vans and stop stock being removed from the store. We’ve been doing this for six months. We’re not going to give in now.”

Carol Ann Bridgeman, a former employee at Debenhams Mahon Point in Cork, must attend the hearing but Covid restrictions mean that her fellow protesters cannot go to Dublin to support her.

“We’re all very nervous about what will happen tomorrow. Carol has to go up to the High Court on her own which is very daunting.

“It’s awful that we can’t go with her,” Ms Conlon said.

The former Debenhams employees held a protest on Monday inviting TDs to meet outside the Patrick Street store to show their support ahead of tomorrow’s hearing.

Thomas Gould and Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire from Sinn Féin, and Mick Barry from Solidarity-People Before Profit attended.

Although one Fianna Fáil councillor, Tony Fitzgerald, attended, Ms Conlon was “disappointed but not surprised” that no TDs from the government party showed up.

The workers have been preventing stock from being removed from the stores since they were made redundant this year until they are paid two weeks salary per year of service.

They are also calling on Government to introduce regulations to better protect workers which were recommended in the Duffy Cahill report, commissioned after the collapse of Dublin department store Clearys.

Mr Gould has called on the Government to step in and put an end to this dispute.

“Debenhams workers have now been on the picket line for six months. The Taoiseach and his government have refused to intervene and are now allowing KPMG to take legal proceedings against the workers.

“I stand with the Debenhams workers. Workers in this state need protection and should be treated fairly. The way Debenhams workers have been treated is shameful. The government knows exactly what needs to be done now. Implement the recommendations of the Duffy/Cahill report and take a stand with workers.”