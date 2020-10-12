Spike in self-harm during Covid-19 pandemic crisis

New research is providing early signs that the Covid-19 crisis may be leading to higher rates of self-harm in the country.

The study warns the situation could get worse if Ireland suffers a predicted period of economic instability.

Psychiatrists at University Hospital Galway identified an increase in self-harming among people with substance misuse issues and anxiety disorders.

In the first such study on the potential impact of Covid-19, researchers looked at all self-harm presentations to UHG during the peak of the coronavirus crisis, over the three months of March to May.

Researchers in UCG Liaison Psychiatry Team then compared this data to the same three months in the previous three years.

It found that while presentations with self-harm dropped by 35% in March and April, they increased dramatically, by 104%, in May.

It said there was a “significant increase” in the number of patients requiring medical or surgical admission — from 9% to 24% — reflecting a worsening in the severity of the self-harming.

The study, published in the Irish Journal of Psychological Medicine, said there was an increase in self-poisonings and a reduction in self-cutting.

The study said there was an increase in substance misuse presentations, which it said “may reflect an increase in alcohol consumption” in the population.

There was also an increase among people with anxiety and adjustment disorders.

It said the steep increase in the number of cases of self-harm in May coincides with the easing of restrictions in the country.

“Regarding future trends, the economic fallout of the crisis will be important. There is evidence that economic crises are associated with poorer mental health outcomes and increased rates of suicide.”

The report concludes: “This is the first study to examine variations in rates of self-harm associated with the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and it provides early evidence that there may be changes in rates of self-harm associated with the crisis.”

It adds: “If a period of economic instability follows as predicted, this may have a further impact on the mental health of the population, and perhaps on rates of self-harm.”

The report said the team in UHG was staffed at under 30% of national and international standards and that there was evidence of the need to ensure psychiatric services were “adequately resourced”.

*Samaritans - ring 116 123; Pieta House ring 1800 247 247; text about it 50808