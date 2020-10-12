Covid-19: Three nursing home residents died after testing positive

Three residents of a nursing home who were Covid-19 positive have died while a fourth has been hospitalised.

The owners of the privately run Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise, Co Laois confirmed the deaths.

Two of the residents died at the home, while a third died in Portlaoise General hospital. Two of three residents who died passed away last Friday.

Last week, the nursing home’s management confirmed that 21 residents and 10 are members of staff had been infected.

The nursing home caters for up to 52 primarily elderly patients. Relatives were informed of the outbreak 11 days ago. All affected residents were isolated at the facility and treated there while ill staff were self-isolating at home.

A family liaison officer has been appointed at the nursing home and is engaging with relatives of residents.

In a statement, the nursing home expressed "sincere sympathy and condolences" to the families and relatives of the deceased residents. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

"The best practices that were identified from the onset of the pandemic have continued in line with public health and WHO recommendations. The nursing home continues to work closely with Public Health, the HSE and Hiqa," it said.

"There has been no change in the number of residents who have tested positive at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. A second round of testing was done on the 8th of October, the results were returned on the 10th of October, no new additional positive cases were found and one resident is currently under the care of Portlaoise General Hospital."

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home, which is owned by the Brindley Group, remains fully operational but is closed to visitors and non-essential visitors in line with level three government restrictions.

The nursing home, which is located 2km outside Portlaoise, has been providing care for the last nine years. It was established 20 years ago and provides long-term, convalescent, palliative, and dementia care to residents over 18.

A spike of 28 new cases in the county were reported last Saturday evening which is the highest daily rise since the pandemic hit Laois. The previous worst day was on April 19 when 21 new cases were reported.