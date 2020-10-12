Social welfare payments to return to weekly

Social welfare payments will be paid weekly once more from next month, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, weekly social welfare payments were changed to a fortnightly schedule from late March. In August, some payments were returned to a weekly schedule.

These included the One-Parent Family Payment, Working Family Payment, Illness Benefit, Jobseeker’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Benefit.

From next month, all payments will revert to weekly.

The last double week will be paid in the week starting October 19, with the weekly payment beginning on November 2.

Minister Humphreys said that the move will not impact those who preferred to collect their payments fortnightly.

“My Department introduced the two-week payment schedule to better manage the footfall in post offices and banks and to promote social distancing. This allowed for greater adherence to the public health guidelines around Covid-19.

“I would like to re-assure these customers who will be returning to the weekly payment schedule from the start of November that they will still have the choice of collecting their payment at their post office for up to 90 days. Some customers prefer to manage their finances weekly rather than fortnightly and I fully appreciate that. There may be others who prefer to collect their social welfare payment every fortnight and I want to give them that choice."

Debbie Byrne, MD of An Post Retail said the news was welcome.

“The return to weekly payments will be welcomed by customers, postmasters and the communities we serve. The move will be a shot in the arm for local economies and SMEs.

“An Post’s partnership with the Department of Social Protection worked well and to the benefit of customers in recent months. We look forward to further developing that partnership in the months to come.”