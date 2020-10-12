Jury trials extended to other courts in Northern Ireland

Jury trials have been extended to other courts across Northern Ireland.

Six courthouses are accommodating the hearings, Justice Minister Naomi Long said.

Trials are taking place in the Laganside courts complex in Belfast, in Antrim, Craigavon, Newry, Coleraine and Dungannon.

Laganside, which in August became the first courts venue to resume trials, is operating three crown courts.

Ground to a halt

The minister said: “A considerable amount of time and effort has been put into ensuring jury trials can proceed safely at a number of venues amid concerns about Covid in the wider community.

“Courtrooms have been reconfigured and rebuilt, with glass and Perspex screens installed for added protection. Technology has been harnessed.

“Hand sanitation and two metre social distancing measures have been implemented for defendants, witnesses, jurors, judges, legal representatives, courts staff, security staff and observers in line with the public health guidance.

“All of this work, plus the deployment of technology for remote, hybrid and in-person hearings has ensured that justice has not ground to a halt in the Criminal, Civil and Family courts and also tribunals.

“The progression of cases is important for victims, complainants, defendants and witnesses and our courts and tribunals are striving in unprecedented times to ensure we can do just that.”

Belfast trials

Initially, during lockdown, courts business was consolidated in five courts hubs, with some proceedings being heard in-person but the majority conducted remotely.

Virtual courtroom capacity was significantly increased, with technology deployed and additional video conferencing facilities installed to ensure all operational courtrooms were able to facilitate remote hearings – enabling defendants to appear for first remand in Magistrates Court via live links from PSNI custody suites and legal representatives, parties and witnesses to also attend remotely.

Since August, the number of court venues expanded to 15 to deal with criminal, civil and family cases and tribunals, with up to 57 courtrooms available for courts and tribunals business.

Seventeen trials have been listed to date in Belfast.