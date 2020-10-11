Cyclist, 60s, seriously injured after being hit by car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Co Offaly this morning.

At around 10am, a male cyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the Syngfield area of Birr.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or any road users who may have dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the area to contact Birr Garda station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.