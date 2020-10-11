Cyclist, 60s, seriously injured after being hit by car

Cyclist, 60s, seriously injured after being hit by car

The cyclist has been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 21:10
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Co Offaly this morning.

At around 10am, a male cyclist was seriously injured when he was struck by a car in the Syngfield area of Birr.

The man, aged in his 60s, was taken by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or any road users who may have dash-cam footage, who were travelling in the area to contact Birr Garda station on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Read More

Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following crash in Co Westmeath

More in this section

Military accident Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following crash in Co Westmeath
CC GOVERNMENT BUIDLINGS Health Minister: Christmas visits call will be made 'a few weeks out'
Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices