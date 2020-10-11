Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following crash in Co Westmeath

The incident involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 5pm on the R400 at Gainstown, Mullingar.
Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following crash in Co Westmeath

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the crash site and local traffic diversions are in place.

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 19:25
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Westmeath are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision this evening.

The incident involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 5pm on the R400 at Gainstown, Mullingar.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after gardaí and emergency services arrived.

It is understood his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the crash site and local traffic diversions are in place.

The man's body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out. The local Coroner will be notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Mullingar Garda Station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Read More

Health Minister: Christmas visits call will be made 'a few weeks out'

More in this section

CC GOVERNMENT BUIDLINGS Health Minister: Christmas visits call will be made 'a few weeks out'
Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin Gardaí seek assistance locating teen missing in Dublin
Covid-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases as CMO warns of rapid growth Covid-19: Two deaths and 814 new cases as CMO warns of rapid growth
road crash

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices