Motorcyclist, 30s, killed following crash in Co Westmeath

Gardaí in Westmeath are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision this evening.

The incident involving a motorcycle occurred shortly after 5pm on the R400 at Gainstown, Mullingar.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after gardaí and emergency services arrived.

It is understood his motorcycle left the road and struck a ditch.

Garda forensic collision investigators are currently examining the crash site and local traffic diversions are in place.

The man's body has been removed to Mullingar Hospital where a post-mortem will be carried out. The local Coroner will be notified.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Mullingar Garda Station (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.