NI reports 1,066 new Covid-19 cases and one death

Northern Ireland has recorded 1,066 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

There has also been one further death.

It brings the total number of cases in the North to more than 20,000.

Of these cases, 30% of them have been diagnosed in the last week.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín is self-isolating after close family members tested positive for coronavirus, she tweeted.

She will isolate for 14 days.

“I will be working remotely at home and fulfilling my responsibilities.”

My very best wishes to Carál and her family at this challenging time.



Carál has done tremendous work in supporting communities and vulnerable citizens and will continue to do so remotely. https://t.co/MasFh4l5bD — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 11, 2020

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill wished Ms Ní Chuilín well saying: "Carál has done tremendous work in supporting communities and vulnerable citizens and will continue to do so remotely."

Ms O’Neill has also self-isolated after a family contact contracted the illness.