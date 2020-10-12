Anti-human trafficking campaign hopes to promote public vigilance

The Government has launched a new anti-human trafficking campaign that aims to educate and inform people of the crime, and what do if they come across a suspected case.

#Anyone, a campaign led by the International Organisation for Migration and the Department of Justice and Equality, hopes to raise awareness of the crime and empower the public to recognise the signs of human trafficking.

Awareness-raising measures will appear on social media and in key transport hubs alerting the public to signs and indicators of human trafficking.

Launching the initiative, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said human trafficking can happen in plain sight.

"Ireland is no exception. It is happening and it is not a phenomenon limited to our big cities. The terrible reality is that victims of human trafficking may potentially be hidden in plain sight, in any community in Ireland.”

Ms McEntee said that public must on educated on the signs and equipped to take the appropriate steps if we spot possible cases.

Top of the agenda as @LaliniV met with @HMcEntee was vulnerable migrants, trafficking, #SGBV and labour mobility. IOM are looking forward to further supporting @DeptJusticeIRL in a variety of areas. pic.twitter.com/nxlgPXLSHR — IOM Ireland (@IOMIreland) September 9, 2020

Chief of Mission at the UN Migration Agency (IOM), Lalini Veerassamy, said the pandemic has made at-risk people more vulnerable.

"COVID-19 has brought a devastating impact upon the household security and health of billions of people all over the world, which heightens vulnerability and risk of exploitation."

"Nothing can be more powerful than an engaged and informed public, one that can significantly support in addressing these human rights abuses," she added.

A public webinar hosted by IOM Ireland and the Department of Justice was held earlier this month to discuss and address the importance of a campaign to protect victims of trafficking.

The campaign will be visible online for the rest of October, coinciding with the European Anti-human Trafficking Day on the 18th, and poster adverts will be installed at Dublin Airport, ports and other transport hubs across the country.