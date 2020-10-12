Social welfare payments set to return to its weekly service

The Minister for Social Protection Heather Humpreys is set to announce the return of the weekly collection of all social welfare payments.

The Irish Postmasters Union has welcomed the change, which will come into effect later this month or early November. IPU said social welfare recipients can now arrange to choose between weekly or fortnightly payments.

General Secretary Ned O'Hara said the two-weekly payments negatively impacted business in local communities.

"When the IPU met with Minister Humphreys, we presented that transactions were down 25%, and that this is, in turn, was having a stagnating impact on surrounding local businesses."

Mr O'Hara said that while the move is positive, the union is seeking a response in relation to last month's report.

The report, which was carried out by Grant Thornton and commissioned by the union, recommended the introduction of a Public Service Obligation for the Post Office Network of €17m. It said that without this money, the network "faces significant levels of unrestrained closures by the end of 2021."

The PSO model has been established in various countries within the EU, including France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Finland and Poland.

The IPU is calling on the Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who is responsible for Post Office Network, to respond to the findings.