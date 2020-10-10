GAA: No agreement signed to use Croke Park for assault trial

The GAA says it has not signed any agreements with the Courts Service for use of Croke Park in Dublin.

It is after a trial was scheduled for January 2021 at the country's largest stadium.

Eight men will stand accused of assault and violent disorder which is alleged to have taken place in Dublin back in February 2015.

Solicitor Keith Walsh says the legal teams alone could be up to 24 people along with others who want to attend.

"Obviously you will have friends and family of the accused, potentially the victims.

"People associated with the victims supporting them, they may also be in court. Also, you may have journalists."

Mr Walsh said it is essential that these alternative solutions are being looked at now and continue to be looked at.