Man, 50s, killed in single-vehicle collision in Co Meath

Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision involving a truck that occurred in Co Meath this morning.

A man, aged in his 50s, was the driver and sole occupant of the truck which crashed on the R155, Ratoath shortly before 12pm.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown where he was pronounced dead.

The road remains closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 018 010 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.