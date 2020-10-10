194 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals 

The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 is now at its highest in more than 4 months.

194 people are now receiving treatment, after 18 new admissions in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday saw 617 new cases of coronavirus confirmed - the most since April.

It has led to a warning from the Chief Medical Officer that it's vital we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

Cork GP, Dr. Nuala O'Connor, says we can't allow hospitals to be overrun by the disease.

"We know there was waiting lists building up in the first wave but we need to be able to continue the non-covid work that needs to be done and care for people."

"That's another reason why we need to keep these numbers down."