Michelle O'Neill tests negative for Covid-19 but continues to self-isolate 

In a tweet, the Sinn Féin deputy leader said she will carry out her ministerial duties remotely
Sat, 10 Oct, 2020 - 10:15
Mairead Cleary

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland has tested negative for Covid-19.

Yesterday Michelle O'Neill said she was self-isolating after a member of her family tested positive for the virus. 

This morning, in a tweet, the Sinn Féin deputy leader said she will continue to self-isolate and carry out her ministerial duties remotely.

Yesterday the North reported a record-high number of cases, with 1,080 people receiving positive results. 

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said "The situation is grave and getting more so, on a daily if not hourly basis."

Yesterday, the Britsh Government said they will pay two-thirds of staff wages in pubs, restaurants and other businesses if they are forced to close.

Covid-19: Fines for rule breaches approved by Cabinet

#northern irelandcovid-19michelle o'neill

Fergus Finlay

