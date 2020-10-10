Michelle O'Neill tests negative for Covid-19 but continues to self-isolate 

The Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland has tested negative for Covid-19.

Yesterday Michelle O'Neill said she was self-isolating after a member of her family tested positive for the virus.

This morning, in a tweet, the Sinn Féin deputy leader said she will continue to self-isolate and carry out her ministerial duties remotely.

I have received my results and tested negative. I will continue to self isolate and carry out my ministerial duties remotely.#StaySafe #SaveLives — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 10, 2020

Yesterday the North reported a record-high number of cases, with 1,080 people receiving positive results.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said "The situation is grave and getting more so, on a daily if not hourly basis."

Yesterday, the Britsh Government said they will pay two-thirds of staff wages in pubs, restaurants and other businesses if they are forced to close.