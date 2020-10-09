100,000 jobs under threat with hotels hit heavy by Covid-19

Hotel bookings in Ireland have plunged to an all-time low following the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions by the Government earlier this week, according to a new survey The Irish Hotels Federation said that almost 3.3 million overnight bookings have been lost from October to December as a result of the move to Level Three nationwide compared to the same period last year.

The survey carried out by the IHF sought the opinions of 301 tourism accommodation properties across the country. At present room occupancy rates are at just 17% for October, and 10% for both November and December.

Hotels hit heavy

In Cork and Kerry those figures are 19%, 10% and 9% respectively. Dublin city and county is the worst hit region with just 7% occupancy projected for November. Waterford, Wexford and Kilkenny are faring best at present, with nonetheless mediocre occupancy of 22%, 16%, and 16% for this month and the two to follow.

More than 100,000 jobs have been lost in the sector to date according to IHF chief executive Tim Fenn, with another 100,000 under threat, who said the situation is now “make or break”.

The sector has been “brought to its knees”, Mr FEnn said.

“This must be recognised by the Government in the upcoming Budget. Existing supports for the tourism industry are wholly inadequate given the current restrictions,” he said.

“Urgent and unprecedented intervention by the Government is essential to support tourism and safeguard the thousands of jobs that are at risk.” Mr Fenn suggested that sector-specific measures, including further wage subsidies, a reduction in tourism VAT to 9%, and the waiver of rates should all be considered.

“Public health must always be the number one priority, but this goes hand in hand with ensuring a viable economy when this pandemic has passed,” Mr Fenn said.

“Tourism and hospitality jobs matter - not just to the people working within the industry but also to the wider economy.” “Failure to support the tourism sector could have far-reaching social and economic implications that could take decades to recover,” he added.